Sony Makes PlayStation Bug Bounty Programme Public, Offers Rewards Up to $50,000

Sony has made its bug bounty programme for the PlayStation Four console and the PlayStation Network public. It is a reward system for researchers or whoever finds a bug in Sony’s PlayStation associated units and stories it to the corporate, so it may well patch it earlier than the identical is exploited. As per the corporate’s weblog publish, the bug bounty programme or vulnerability rewards programme was initially closed to researchers solely, however has now been opened to the general public. It is being managed by way of Hackerone, which is thought for internet hosting such programmes for different massive corporations. With this, Sony joins Nintendo and Microsoft, each of which beforehand began their very own bug bounty programme.

Sony made the announcement on its blog stating, “We believe that through working with the security research community we can deliver a safer place to play. We have partnered with HackerOne to help run this program, and we are inviting the security research community, gamers, and anyone else to test the security of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Network”.

As per the details talked about on Hackerone, Sony is providing a number of reward denominations relying on the bug. In case of PlayStation Network, low-risk bugs include a $100 (roughly Rs. 7,600) reward, medium-risk bugs have a $400 (roughly Rs. 30,300) reward, high-risk bugs have $1,000 (roughly Rs. 75,600) reward, and important bugs have a $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.26 lakh) reward. In case of PlayStation 4, low-risk bugs get a $500 (roughly Rs. 37,800) reward, medium-risk bugs get $2,500 (roughly Rs. 1.eight lakh), high-risk bugs get $10,000 (roughly Rs. 7.6 lakh), and stories for crucial bugs get a whopping $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37.eight lakh). Sony is providing the very best most reward in contrast to Microsoft and Nintendo, each of which supply a most of $20,000 (roughly Rs. 15.1 lakh).

The bugs could be associated to the PlayStation working system and its equipment as effectively. The working system consists of the at present launched or beta model of system software program.

Sony does state that PlayStation at its sole discretion will decide whether or not or not a bounty ought to be rewarded. And, the reported bug or vulnerability ought to be new and never beforehand reported. “Reward amounts will differ based on vulnerability severity, as well as the quality of the report. Sony will only award a bounty to the first researcher to have reported a previously unreported, vulnerability”, the Hackerone web page states.

To recall, Microsoft began its bug bounty programme in late January this 12 months. Its rewards begin at $500 for low-risk bug discovery and go up to $20,000 for crucial bugs.

