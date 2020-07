Price: $64.99 - $53.00

(as of Jul 20,2020 07:29:40 UTC – Details)



Sony UHS-II memory cards for photographers and camera enthusiasts who use cameras supporting SD UHS-II standard. Also compatible with SD UHS-I host devices.

Read up to 260MB/s UHS-II

Uhs-ii reader (mrw-s1) is needed to realize transfer speed

Write up to 100MB/s UHS-II

Speed Class U3, Class 10

Memory card case supplied

File Rescue software provided via download

Water proof and dust proof