Sony Launches WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones in India, Priced From Rs. 9,990 Onwards

Sony has launched its first true wireless earphones in India, the WF-SP800N and WF-XB700. The new earphones will set you back Rs. 9,990 for the more affordable XB700, and Rs. 18,990 for the premium SP800N. The new true wireless earphones will be available from today for the XB700, whilst the SP800N continues on sale on June 26. Both options will soon be available across Sony’s retail network, and will be available in black and blue colour options for the XB700, and black, blue, and white for the SP800N.

Sony WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 price in India

Sony has adopted an aggressive approach to pricing in India of late, and the WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 are also priced well for the Indian market. At Rs. 18,990, the WF-SP800N will set you back roughly the exact same level as global pricing. The SP800N headset rises against the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen), Samsung Galaxy Buds+, and Jabra Elite 75t, and reaches an immediate advantage because of the presence of active noise cancellation.

The WF-XB700 is priced very competitively for the Indian market at Rs. 9,990, as Sony looks to capitalise on growing demand for capable mid-range true wireless earphones. The ‘Extra Bass’ tag will even appeal to Indian listeners, who tend to prefer earphones that sound more exciting.

Sony WF-SP800N features and specifications

The Sony WF-SP800N is part of the sports-focused range of personal audio services and products from the Japanese company, and is sold with active noise cancellation and IP55-certified dust and water resistance. The earphones are among few options available in India with active noise cancellation, and go up from the more expensive Apple AirPods Pro and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. The competitive pricing of those earphones in India is likely to make them a nice-looking option for users taking a look at premium features in true wireless earphones.

There can also be a claimed battery life of nine hours on the earphones, along with one more nine hours from the case, alongside quick charging that gives you an hour of good use with 10 minutes of charging. As with most premium options, there are gesture controls on the earphones, access to voice assistants, app-based customisation through the Sony Headphones Connect app, and USB Type-C charging. Strangely though, there is no support for high-resolution Bluetooth codecs on these earphones; only the SBC and AAC codecs are supported.

Sony WF-XB700 features and specifications

The cheaper of the 2 true wireless headsets launched by Sony is the WF-XB700. Part of the company’s ‘Extra Bass’ range, the earphones are tuned for better lows, and have an IPX4 water resistance rating, as much as 18 hours of total battery life, and support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. Charging the case is through a USB Type-C port.

The earphones are an affordable option in the mid-range segment in India, going up against competition like the 1More Stylish True Wireless earphones and Oppo Enco Free in the sub-Rs. 10,000 space.

