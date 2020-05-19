Sony is releasing a mega-branded The Last of Us Part II PS4 Pro

Sony is promoting a restricted version PlayStation 4 Pro bundle in honor of The Last of Us Part II’s upcoming launch. The $399.99 package deal contains a console engraved with a reproduction of Ellie’s tattoo design, matching controller, copy of the sport, and a code for digital themes.

It’s additionally been stamped with the sport’s identify in each conceivable method:

Image: Sony

Image: Sony

Image: Sony

I’m sorry, The Last of Us, you say? I couldn’t inform.

The themed PS4 and its accompanying gadgets — just like the Death Stranding, God of War, and so many different bundles — is a lovely design kneecapped by a weird option to slap the identify of the factor it’s representing all over the place. It doesn’t must be like this! Remember the Spider-Man PS4 Pro? Microsoft’s glow-in-the-dark Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 console? Nintendo’s lovable Animal Crossing Switch?

The artwork that accompanies most video video games is beautiful, and it’s rad to have the ability to purchase issues as a fan that symbolize your favourite recreation or sequence — however, sadly, it’s much less so when each time you take a look at your new gadgets, you’re reminded of a model. I promise any merch could be simply as beloved, whether or not it’s a T-shirt or a console, if simply a little extra is left to the creativeness.