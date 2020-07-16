Sony Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 – Fortnite Jet Black – PlayStation 4



Price: $77.79

(as of Jul 16,2020 16:01:28 UTC – Details)



Fortnite Neo versa dualshock 4 wireless Controller Bundle Fortnite Neo versa DS4 Bundle includes a jet black Dualshock4 wireless Controller, and a code for exclusive Fortnite content: epic Neo versa outfit, epic Neo phrenzy back bling and 500 v-bucks. V-bucks are in-game currency that can be spend in Fortnite battle Royale, creative, and save the world modes. In battle Royale and creative, you can purchase new customization items like new outfits, gliders, pickaxes, emotes, and wraps! In save the world, You can purchase X-ray llamas that contain weapon and Trap schematics, plus new heroes, and more! Note: items do not transfer between battle Royale and save the world.

Precision control the enhanced feel, shape, and sensitivity of the dualshock 4 wireless Controller offers players absolute control over all games on the PlayStation 4 system

Sharing at your fingertips the addition of the Share button makes sharing your greatest gaming moments as easy as a press of a button. Upload gameplay videos and screenshots directly from your system

New ways to Play revolutionary features like the touch pad, integrated light bar, and built in speaker offer exciting new ways to experience and interact with your games