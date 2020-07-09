Sony buys $250 million stake in Fortnite creator Epic Games

Sony has made a $250 million investment in Epic Games, the 2 companies announced on Thursday, giving Sony a minority interest in the game development studio.

The investment lets the 2 companies “broaden their collaboration across Sony’s leading portfolio of entertainment assets and technology, and Epic’s social entertainment platform and digital ecosystem to create unique experiences for consumers and creators,” according to a press release.

Sony and Epic have worked closely together for a long time, and Epic CEO Tim Sweeney recently praised the Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5 console, calling it a “remarkably balanced device” in May.

Developing…