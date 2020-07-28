Sony brings RAW support for Xperia 1 II in Photo Pro mode

Sony presented the Xperia 1 II as its supreme cam smart device and it has a Photo Pro mode that provides an abundance of functions to be modified. One thing it was missing out on was RAW support, now it is coming together with the July security upgrade in firmware upgrade variation 58.0. A. 3.88

.

.

.

.



Xperia 1 II screenshots after the upgrade

The bundle is almost 75 MB and brings enhancements to the front cam throughout video calls also. However, there still isn’t any sort of Night Mode, regardless of lots of producers with more affordable lower-tier mobile phones presenting the innovation.

The RAW alternative is presently readily available just in Photo Promode The files are saved in DNG format and is conserved instantly to the internal storage – there’s no alternative to change to microSD, probably to make certain that the compose speed is adequately high.

Via