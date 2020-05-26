Sony Bravia X8000H, Bravia X7500H Series 4K HDR Android TV Models Launched in India

Sony appears to be swiftly broadening its 4K HDR TV schedule inIndia After introducing the X9500 G series last month, it has actually currently launched the Bravia X8000 H and also Bravia X7500 H series inIndia The Sony Bravia X8000 H series sustains Dolby Vision and also Dolby Atmos, and also packs Sony X1 4K HDR picture cpu, X-Balanced audio speaker system (65 and also 85- inch models just). The Bravia X8000 H series likewise sustains Apple AirPlay and also HomeKit innovations. The Bravia X7500 H series brings HDR assistance, the X1 picture cpu, a bass-reflex audio speaker system, and also slim bezels. Both series work on Android TV, with Google Assistant combination that can be mobilized using the remote.

Sony Bravia X8000 H, Sony Bravia X7500 H cost in India, accessibility

The Sony Bravia X8000 H and also Bravia X7500 H are both offered in 3 dimensions, yet completion customer prices varies a fair bit from what’s pointed out on Sony India’s internet site. According to journalism launch sent by Sony, these are rates and also dimensions for the X8000 H series: 85- inch will certainly retail atRs 5,99,990, and also the 65- inch will certainly costRs 1,39,990 There’s a 49- inch version as well yet you’ll need to call them to obtain a quote.

Similarly, the 55- inch version of the Bravia X7500 H series is valued atRs 79,990 The internet site likewise points out a 43- inch version atRs 61,900, yet the real asking price must be reduced. There is a 49- inch version as well, and also its cost isn’t pointed out.

Both Sony series are claimed to be offered throughout all significant online and also offline shop in India.

The Sony X7500 H series sustains 4K HDR and also Android TV

Sony Bravia X8000 H, Bravia X7500 H specs

The Sony X8000 H series includes constructed-in Wi-Fi 802.11 a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, and also have 2 USB ports on the side for media playback with linked USB drives. It sustains HDR10, HLG, and also Dolby Vision, and also attribute framework lowering LEDs. The 49- inch version includes edge-lit LEDs while the 65 and also 85- inch attribute ‘Direct LED’ backlighting. All models have the Sony 4K X-Reality Pro photo improvement engine and also the Motionflow XR 200 movement improvement. It includes 2 full-range audio speaker vehicle drivers, with 10 W result each. All models include an Ethernet port, tradition RF input, composite video clip input, total amount of 4 HDMI inputs, an SPDIF adapter for optical audio-out and also an earphone jack.

The Sony X7500 H series likewise includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, and also 2 USB ports on the side. You likewise obtain an RF input, one composite video clip input, and also a total amount of 3 HDMI ports. There’s no assistance for HDMI-CEC in this series. You still obtain a solitary result each for optical and also analog sound. The models below likewise have 2 10 W audio speakers, sporting activities Dolby Audio and also DTS HD noise.