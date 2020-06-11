Sony announces PlayStation 5 Digital Edition with no disc drive

Sony had one big surprise it snuck into the final minutes of its PlayStation 5 reveal event: a digital-only version of the upcoming next-gen console.

Simply called the PS5 Digital Edition, this version of the hardware has no optical disc drive, as you can see in the image Sony provided on its live stream. There is just a noticeable thinness and insufficient visible disc slot to the digital version where in fact the disc drive is found on the standard model.

There also is apparently one less button on the front of the digital version, which we surmise is because the typical one has an electric button and a eject disc button. The digital version would only desire a power button, if those functions are indeed what these two design details. We don’t know for yet until we see a more in-depth video showing the console employed in the real world.

Screenshot by Chris Welch / The Verge

Sony didn’t announce pricing for either devices, in line with Microsoft’s decision to not announce the buying price of its competing Xbox Series X when it unveiled the device earlier in the day this year. So we don’t quite yet know whether there will be a considerable price huge difference between the two. When Microsoft released a digital-only Xbox One S last year, it priced it at $50 cheaper compared to standard model.

The lack of disc drive could just be for clients who want an even more aesthetically pleasing device and know for certain they buy all their games digitally. But considering too little disc drive means you won’t have the ability to use the device as as Blu-ray player, perhaps you will have a meaningful price huge difference. We’ll need certainly to wait and see later this year, when Sony announces the official price of the PS5.

“At PS5’s launch, we will offer two options: a PlayStation 5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition without a disc drive. The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation,” reads a Sony blog post recapping today’s announcements.

Update June 11th, 6:41PM ET: Added information from Sony’s blog post recapping the PS5 event announcements.