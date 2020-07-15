Sony a7 III ILCE7M3/B Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable-Lens Camera with 3-Inch LCD, Black



Price: $1,998.00

(as of Jul 15,2020 16:20:24 UTC – Details)



Advanced 24.2MP Full frame Image Sensor w/ 1.8X readout speed Advanced 24.2MP Back Illuminated 35mm Full frame Image Sensor. Bluetooth Yes (Bluetooth Standard Ver. 4.1 (2.4 GHz band)). Compatible with Sony E mount lenses. External Flash Compatibility Sony α System Flash compatible with Multi Interface Shoe, attach the shoe adapter for flash compatible with Auto lock accessory shoe.

Advanced 24.2MP BSI Full frame Image Sensor w/ 1.8X readout speed Advanced 24.2MP Back Illuminated 35 millimeter Full frame Image Sensor

15 stop dynamic range, 14 bit uncompressed RAW, ISO 50 to 204,800. Compatible with Sony E mount lenses. Can be connected via Bluetooth with smartphones featuring (as of the date of release)- Android (Android 5.0 or later, Bluetooth 4.0 or later), iOS (Bluetooth 4.0 or later)

Up to 10fps Silent or Mechanical Shutter with AE/AF tracking. Battery Life (Still Images): Approx. 610 shots (Viewfinder) / approx. 710 shots (LCD monitor), Battery Life (Movie, continuous recording): Approx. 200 min (Viewfinder) / Approx. 210 min (LCD monitor)

693 phase detection / 425 contrast AF points w/ 93 percent image coverage. Focus Sensor: Exmor R CMOS sensor

In the box: Rechargeable Battery (NP FZ100), AC Adapter (AC UUD12), Shoulder strap, Body cap, Accessory shoe cap, Eyepiece cup, Micro USB cable.Metering Type:1200 zone evaluative metering