Sony A6100 Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

A couple of weeks ago, we tested the Sony A6600, which can be the company’s latest flagship APS-C mirrorless camera. Now, it is time to take a closer look at the A6100, which is its entry-level sibling. The A6100 was launched along side the A6600 and shares a lot of the premium features within Sony’s flagship model, yet costs way less.

It’s made to be an entry-point to Sony’s mirrorless camera lineup, and while it is mostly targeted at casual shooters, it packs in enough high level tech to help keep even enthusiasts happy. Priced at a small premium on the A6000, may be the A6100 worth buying as a starter mirrorless camera? Let’s put it to the make sure find out.

Sony A6100 design

The Sony A6100 has a smaller footprint compared to the A6600 and is lighter too, at 396g. That’s because of the utilization of plastic for the body as opposed to metal. It still feels sturdy and well put-together but the slightly glossy finish does get fingerprints and smudges rather easily. The handgrip area has ample rubber cladding but the grip itself does not protrude a lot of, so holding this camera comfortably with large hands can be a little challenging.

The Sony A6100 has a light and compact body, despite having the 16-50mm kit lens

On the top, the A6100 supplies a hot-shoe for external flashes as well as an integrated pop-up Xenon flash, a mode dial, and a control dial. The shutter button and power toggle switch sit up-front on the right, and also a customisable (C1) button.

At the back, you receive an electronic viewfinder (EVF) nevertheless the A6100 is fitted with a lower, 1.44 million dot resolution one, set alongside the 2.35 million dot resolution EVF in the A6600. You still get yourself a proximity sensor to automatically turn the EVF on or off when you bring the camera close to that person. We involve some familiar-looking buttons at the rear, including a jog dial. The function of the buttons, like the labeled ones, can be remapped to suit your shooting style. The buttons have a slightly mushy feel, especially the directional ones. We might have liked better tactile feedback.

There’s a flap on the left which covers a Micro-HDMI port, Micro-USB port, and 3.5mm microphone input. There’s no headphone jack here, as you get with the A6600. The rear 3-inch TFT LCD display has a 921K dot resolution and can be tilted downwards by 74 degrees or flipped a complete 180 degrees from the most notable for taking selfies. The display itself has good touch response and gets acceptably bright outdoors.

The battery compartment on the bottom houses the NP-FW50 battery which we’ve noticed in most other A-series cameras. Currently, the A6600 is the only model in the series to use the higher-capacity Z-series battery. The A6100 includes a single memory slot and only supports SD cards at as much as UHS-I speeds.

The ports on the Sony A6100 are included in a flap on the left side

Sony is trying to sell the A6100 body alone or as a kit with a 16-50mm contact, which is usually the one we’ll be testing the camera with. It’s a tight lens which retracts once the camera is off and in addition features a power-zoom toggle switch for smoothly zooming in and out. There’s no switch to toggle between auto and manual focus, and you only get one controllable ring. This may be used for zooming in too, however in manual focus mode, the ring is used to modify focus. The lens doesn’t always have a very big zoom range, and the aperture range isn’t very wide either, going from f/3.5 to f/5.6 at the telephoto end.

Overall, the A6100 has decent ergonomics and is built well for an entry-level mirrorless camera. Compared to the A6600, it will feel less rugged, but that’s ok and must not be a big issue for most people.

Sony A6100 specifications and features

The cool thing about the A6100 is that despite it being an entry-level model, it shares most of the characteristics of its higher priced siblings, the A6400 and the A6600. It works on the 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor with 425 phase detection autofocus (PDAF) points and exactly the same number of contrast detection autofocus points. This gives it a claimed focus-acquisition time of just 0.02 seconds. The A6100 can shoot 11fps bursts with AE/AF tracking. You also get real-time eye autofocus for humans and animals, 4K video recording with no pixel binning, and integrated Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC.

One of the methods the A6100 differs from the A6600 is the insufficient 5-axis, in-body stabilisation, meaning you’ll have to count on the stabilisation of the lens when shooting. The native ISO range may be the same, which can be 100-32,000, however which can be extended only till ISO 51,200, compared to 102,400 with the A6600. The A6100 also lacks advanced picture profiles such as for example S-Log2, S-Log3 and HLG for HDR workflows. The buffer for burst shooting is a bit smaller too, as it’s capable of holding just 77 JPEGs or 33 RAW files.

The rear LCD display on the Sony A6100 can flip outwards or upwards by 180 degrees

The pc software of the A6100 is more or less identical to what we just saw in our A6600 review. Settings for photos, videos, and network are grouped in tabs. You can add your most frequently used functions to a separate menu so they are easy to arrive at. The touchscreen still can not be used in the menus, however, you can use it when previewing photos. It can also be used as a touchpad for shifting the focus point if you are using the EVF. The A6100 can be used with the Imaging Edge app on Android or iOS, for transferring photos or controlling the camera remotely.

Sony A6100 performance and battery life

We were expecting the Sony A6100’s ISO performance to be much like what we got from the A6600, considering that they will have the same sensor and ISO range. Details are sharp, colours are vibrant, and there’s hardly any visible noise even at a 100 % crop, till about ISO 800. We begin to see slight degradation in detail once we approach ISO 6,400, with some noise beginning to appear on the coloured portions of the pencils.

Sony A6100 ISO test

At ISO 25,600, details get a little fuzzy, edges aren’t very distinct anymore, and there is visible grain in the image. At the maximum indigenous ISO of 32,000, details are even fuzzier, and it’s exactly the same look that people got from the A6600. If you absolutely must go higher, you should use the extended ISO range, but image quality requires a massive hit.

The Sony A6100 is simple to handle because of its low weight, also it doesn’t require much effort to get good shots. Focus is accurate thanks to the always-on face and eye autofocus systems, which are quick to determine and lock on to human faces. If you want the device use eye AF for animals, then this has to be changed manually in the device settings. Just like the A6600, the AI tracking AF works brilliantly and we managed to get the right shots of small moving subjects, like birds, even at a higher zoom level. We primarily used the kit lens with the A6100, but additionally shot a number of our samples with an 18-135mm zoom lens that people had.

Sample shot with the Sony A6100: ISO 100, f/5.6, 1/64, 135mm (tap to see resized image)

Sample shot with the Sony A6100: ISO 160, f/5.6, 1/80, 75mm (tap to see resized image)

Landscapes and close-up shots, under natural light, looked great. We managed to get very good details even yet in JPEGs, with vibrant and accurate colours as well as great natural depth. The A6100 is with the capacity of taking some really good burst shots too, although because the buffer isn’t very big and the camera only supports UHS-I speed SD cards, there is a fair little bit of waiting time before you can review your photos. The display gets acceptably bright when shooting indoors, but outdoors, under sunlight, we found it far better use the EVF.

In low light, the A6100 does hunt a little for focus but that’s partially the fault of the lenses we used, which do not have very wide apertures. With a bright enough source of light around, the camera still manages to lock focus quickly. Dark regions of a frame can look just a little noisy, specially when shooting with a high ISO value, which can’t be avoided if you need a quick shutter in low light.

Sample shot with the Sony A6100: ISO 6,400, f/5, 1/30, 75mm (tap to see resized image)

Sample shot with the Sony A6100: ISO 32,000, f/4.5, 1/40, 48mm (tap to see resized image)

The A6100 is quite competent for videos too. 4K videos look great, with exceptional detail and colours. Focusing is quick and the touchscreen enables you to smoothly transition focus in the middle of your subjects easily. The S&Q (slow and quick) mode is ideal for slow-motion and hyperlapse videos. The resolution is limited to 1080p, however, you can go as high as 120fps (in NTSC mode). Autofocus is slower in low light, and we noticed a bit of hunting when wanting to switch subjects, but we guess this might be improved with a wider aperture lens.

Shooting lots of video or burst shots does take a toll on the battery. Just like most previous A6xxx series cameras (with the exception of the A6600), battery life is pretty average. The rated output is about 360 frames per charge, with actual usage, we were able to average a slightly higher number of around 400 shots per charge, which is still not great. Thankfully, the battery could be charged utilizing a power bank and you can continue steadily to use the camera while it’s being powered by an external source. It also still requires a while for the battery to charge, and once again, it’s disappointing to not have a USB Type-C port.

Verdict

Sony has priced the A6100 rather well, set alongside the more expensive A6400 and A6600 models. The kit that Sony sent us with the 16-50mm lens officially costs Rs. 75,990, although it’s available for nearer to Rs. 68,000 in the event that you look online. With this, you receive some of the best of Sony’s mirrorless technology and never have to spend up to one lakh Rupees, which really is a very good value proposition. The only things you really overlook, when compared to the higher-end models, are the in-body stabilisation, longer battery life, advanced picture profiles, and high-resolution EVF. For most casual shooters, whom this camera is targeted at, none of these things should really be a deal-breaker.

We would have liked a bigger buffer for burst shots, support for faster memory cards, a Type-C port, fast charging, and better battery life. However, considering the core features available, the A6100 is still great value since it brings a number of Sony’s flagship-level technology to a more approachable price point.

