Sony 64GB High Performance Class 10 UHS-1/U3 SDXC up to 95MB/s Memory Card (SF64UZ/TQN)

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $69.95
(as of Jul 29,2020 12:00:09 UTC – Details)


High speed SDXC UHS-I memory card is designed for the photographer/videographer who requires 4 K video shooting, high speed burst shooting, and fast transfer speed. File recovery downloadable software helps recover photos and videos that have been accidentally damaged or deleted. Speed Class: Class 10 (SD Speed Class); Transfer Speed Read: Up to 95 MB/s

Up to 95 MBs transfer speed and up to 90 MBs write speed
File Rescue downloadable software helps recover photos and videos that have been accidentally damaged or deleted
UHS-I Memory cards have been tested to achieve high levels of reliability and data integrity
UHS-I Memory cards are waterproof and designed to perform under a wide range of operating temperatures
High speed performance
For SDXC compatible devices

Post Views: 10

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR