Sony 2 Pack SF-G128/T1 High Performance 128GB SDXC UHS-II Class 10 U3 Memory Card with Blazing Fast Read Speed up to 300MB/s

What’s included:

KEY FEATURES: UHS-II SD Memory Card | Up to 300MB/s Transfer Speed | Quick Transfer of Photos and 4K Video with MRW-S1 Reader Writer | Optimized for burst shots | File Rescue Downloadable Software | High Durability and Waterproof | Wide Range of Operating Temperatures [-10/180 F (-23/80C)]

128GB High Performance Memory Card to handle all your image and video needs. Great for Use with High-Performance DSLR cameras and other devices utilizing SD memory cards

Speed/Class: UHS-II, Class 10, U3. In UHS-II devices, up to 300MB/s transfer speed and up to 299MB/s write speed. UHS-II Reader (MRW-S1) is needed to realize transfer speed. Also for use in UHS-I cameras, with up to 95MB/s read and 90MB/s write speed.

Fast writing minimizes lag time for fast motion photos and videos, burst mode shooting. Especially good for 4K continuous shooting and is 3D ready.

High speed SD UHS-II memory cards are waterproof and designed to perform under a wide range of operating temperatures. Downloadable File Rescue Software helps recover photos and videos that have been accidentally damaged or deleted. WARRANTY: Sony Authorized Reseller. Includes a 5 year Sony Limited warranty