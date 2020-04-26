‘Sons of Anarchy’ actor Dimitri Diatchenko found dead

Dimitri Diatchenko has passed away at 52 years old, as indicated by reports. The actor was found dead at his house in Florida. CNN announced that police discovered him not responsive, in his living room on Wednesday.

The reason and motive of the Chernobyl Diaries actor’s death are still vague. Diatchenko’s co-workers called the police after he couldn’t reach him for a few days. He stated that the last time he heard from Diatchenko was via an SMS on the 19th of April.

A police statement said Diatchenko had been healed from a new injury he gained at work. Diatchenko appeared in many T.V shows including Alias, Bones, CSI: Miami, Criminal Minds, and Sons of Anarchy.