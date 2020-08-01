Sonos Play: 1 – Compact Wireless Smart Speaker – Black (Discontinued by manufacturer)



Fill Your Home With Music The PLAY:1 has two perfectly tuned Class D amplifiers, one 3.5″ mid–woofer designed to faithfully reproduce mid–range frequencies and deliver deep bass, and one tweeter to create a crisp and accurate high–frequency response. No other wireless speaker this size delivers such rich, clear HiFi sound. DON’T JUST HEAR. LISTEN PLAY:1’s custom–tuned drivers and software deliver rich, powerful sound, with crystal clear highs and deep, rolling lows for pitch–perfect HiFi music. PUT YOUR MUSIC IN ITS PLACE: ANYWHERE PLAY:1’s sleek, versatile design easily fits anywhere your home needs music, for surprisingly big sound no matter how tight the spot. ALL YOUR MUSIC, ALL TOGETHER No matter how many places your music library lives or how many music services you use, the Sonos app lets you access all the music you love in one place. A HOME FULL OF MUSIC STARTS HERE PLAY:1 is a building block of the Sonos multi–room system, letting you start with one and easily expand to any room. Play the same song everywhere, or choose different tracks for different rooms. AMAZING ALONE, EVEN BETTER TOGETHER PLAY:1’s standalone HiFi sound sets it apart. Pair two PLAY:1s together for immersive, true stereo sound. HiFi SOUND AND ROCK–SOLID WIRELESS Experience your favorite music from the only wireless music system that combines warm, full–bodied sound with a powerful wireless network 100 percent devoted to streaming HiFi sound. STREAM ALL THE MUSIC ON EARTH A single app lets you play your entire music library, stream all of your favorite music services and tune in to more than 100,000 Internet radio stations and podcasts. Play the same song in every room, in perfect sync–or play different music in every room–from any source.