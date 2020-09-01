Sonos patent gives possible first look at unannounced headphones

A newly awarded patent recommends that Sonos is still difficult at deal with its launching set of cordless headphones, and gives us a look at their possible style and performance,Protocol reports The patent reveals a number of styles that look comparable to other over-ear headphones from the similarity Sony andSennheiser It likewise points out assistance for several voice assistants through wake words, along with Sonos- particular functions like incorporating with an existing multi-room speaker setup.

There have actually been reports that Sonos is dealing with a set of headphones for over a year now. In early 2019 Bloomberg was first to report on their presence, and stated that the audio business was dealing with a set of headphones that would cost over $300 and would consist of assistance for several voice assistants. Sonos speakers support both Amazon “Alexa” and “Hey Google” wake words. Bloomberg reported that the headphones might release in 2020.

Sonos’ patent recommends that the business’s headphones may incorporate flawlessly into its existing clever speaker environment. Protocol indicate one area of the patent that explains how the headphones would …