Sonoma Raceway Says Noose Found At Track, Cops Investigating

Another disturbing racism allegation within the racing world … Sonoma Raceway officers declare they, too, discovered a noose at their observe over the weekend, and cops at the moment are investigating.

According to officers on the legendary California observe — which performs host to NASCAR races yearly — a chunk of twine tied within the form of a noose was discovered hanging from a tree close to the property on Saturday.

“To have one thing like that present up on our property is disgusting,” the raceway’s common supervisor, Steve Page, informed NBC Bay Area.

Page added he went to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office over the incident … and now they are saying they’ve launched a probe into the matter.

“We take it seriously,” a spokesperson mentioned. “That’s why we’re out there with the violent crimes unit. Put every effort into making an ID on this.”

The troubling discovery got here simply in the future earlier than a noose was discovered in Bubba Wallace‘s storage down at NASCAR’s occasion at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Sunday.

In that incident, the FBI says it has taken over the investigation to seek out the culprits.