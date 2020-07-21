Sonny Bill Williams to return to NRL? Kiwi superstar left in limbo after his club quits Super League

Sonny Bill Williams could be set for a dramatic return to the NRL after the Toronto Wolfpack withdrew from the Super League.

The Wolfpack pulled out of the competition in their first season after losing all six of their matches and citing ‘a range of factors specific to the club as the only transatlantic team in the league’.

The decision has put the return of Super League on August 2 into jeopardy and leaves several stars including Williams open for a potential switch to the NRL.

The code-swapping star signed a two-year $10million deal to play with the Wolfpack in 2020, making him the highest paid player ever in both rugby league and union.

Sonny Bill Williams (pictured with wife Alana) could return to the NRL in weeks after the Toronto Wolfpack pulled out of the 202 Siper League season

Williams signed a two-year $10million deal to play with the Wolfpack in 2020, becoming the richest the highest paid player ever in both rugby league and union

The 34-year-old’s contract has been guaranteed by Wolfpack majority owner and Australian mining magnate David Argyle, leaving him available to sign with an NRL club if he can reach a deal before August 3.

Toronto Wolfpack in a statement said the coronavirus pandemic had brought overwhelming financial challenges to the organisation.

‘Greatly reduced ticket, sponsorship, merchandise and game day revenue streams have resulted from the loss of all 11 of the team’s home Super League games in Toronto,’ the statement reads.

‘The Wolfpack would be left covering significant additional costs simply to complete a season of games in the UK including COVID testing, stadium rentals, medical costs and player pay increases to align with the rest of the league.’

The club have expressed their intention to play in the 2021 Super League season.

A statement from Super League said they were disappointed with the Wolfpack’s decision to pull out of the season.

Williams in action for the Sydney Roosters in September 2014. He would be eligible to play in the NRL this season if he can reach a deal with an NRL club before August 3

‘Super League Europe and the Rugby Football League have been in regular dialogue with the Wolfpack over the past weeks and months regarding the club’s ability to take part in the competition and firm assurances had been received as recently as last Thursday, 16 July,’ the statement reads.

‘The club’s decision is especially disappointing given the imminent restart of the season.

‘A discussion around the longer term consequences and the future of the Wolfpack in Super League will commence shortly.’

Many international players were also in danger of overstaying their visas in the UK after waiting through the coronavirus pandemic for the season to recommence.

The Wolfpack were unable to secure long-term visas for their seven overseas players including Williams.