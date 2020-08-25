Sonim XP5 XP5700 | 4G LTE | Military Grade | Rugged PTT Feature Phone | 4GB, 1GB RAM | (Black) – AT&T Unlocked



The Sonim XP5 is an ultra-rugged PTT mobile phone. It has received military standard certification, Certified to withstand dust, rain, salt, humidity, radiation and is shock resistant. It is also waterproof and dustproof and has an IP68 certification. This device is equipped with a 5MP rear camera that doubles as a camcorder that can record videos up to 720p. It has an internal storage of 4GB that is still expandable up to 64GB via microSD. It has a 2.4″ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 Quad-Core processor. One of its main features is its 3180 mAh battery. It can stay on standby for up to 264 hours and has a talk time of 1140 minutes. Other features include WiFi and Bluetooth. The Sonim XP5 is an ultra-rugged LTE, Push-to-Talk phone with WiFi capabilities, powerful audio and long-lasting battery, allowing field workers to more efficiently communicate with their teams. Dual, front-facing loudspeakers ensure clear communication no matter how noisy the environment while the powerful battery will last through back-to-back shifts. Built for that heavy Push-to-Talk (PTT) users who work in extreme environments in industries such as construction, transportation, manufacturing and hospitality, the Sonim XP5 is fully water and dust proof, resistant to drops onto concrete from over 2M and comes with a large PTT button for ease of use with gloves, Survive hazardous environments with IP-68, IP-69, MIL 810G, Non-Incendive Class I, II & III Div 2 ratings Instantly connect and share private information on the nation’s only dedicated public safety network with FirstNet and B14 capabilities Access programmable buttons and applications in any condition with Gloved hand/Wet finger operation Hear every word even in the noisiest places with Extremely Loud & Clear Audio Connect instantly, reliably, every single time with Push-To-Talk Communicate more powerfully, more freely with Handset Powered Audio Accessories connected through Sonim’s Secure Audio Connector.

DOES THIS DEVICE NEED A SIM CARD: Yes it does Since this device is Unlocked it will work on any GSM Network with a MICRO size SIM Card The sim card does NOT come included and you will need to contact your Network Provider to acquire your complimentary Sim card (Free from most Carriers with activating of an account).

WHAT NETWORK BANDS/FREQUENCIES ARE SUPPORTED: The Sonim XP5 runs on the following Technologies: GSM/EDGE: 850/900/1800/1900MHz; UMTS/HSDPA/HSPA+: 850/1900/2100MHz; LTE2: Bands 2, 4, 5, 7, and 17.

HARDWARE SPECKS: Battery Size is 3180mAh Li-Ion which on standby lasts up to 11 days as well as 19 hours of talk time, This device has 4 GB of internal memory and 1GB of RAM the software on this device is a proprietary version of Android 4.4.2 and this device weighs 8.3 Oz. in the package you’ll find a complimentary screwdriver to attach the back door of this device (be careful not to screw too tight as it will strip the screws rendering it not waterproof).

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WILL NOT WORK ON VERIZON OR SPRINT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!