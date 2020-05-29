Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in Development From Creators of the First Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now in the works. Paramount Pictures and Sega introduced Thursday in the US that they’ve put a sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog film in growth. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 shall be made by the returning workforce of director Jeff Fowler, writing duo Pat Casey and Josh Miller (Golan the Insatiable), and producers Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, and Toru Nakahara. Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi, and director Tim Miller (Deadpool) will function govt producers.

Review: Sonic the Hedgehog Wants to Be Deadpool for Kids, however It Doesn’t Know Sonic

It’s too early for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 filming begin date or casting reveals, although Ben Schwartz (the voice of Sonic), Jim Carrey (the villain Dr. Robotnik), James Marsden (Sonic’s human buddy and a police officer), Tika Sumpter (the cop’s spouse), and Colleen Villard (the voice of Tails) will most probably reprise their roles on the sequel. The final of these was launched [spoiler alert] in a post-credits scene, proper after we had been informed that Dr. Robotnik was plotting his revenge whereas being stranded on the Mushroom Planet.

A sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog film is barely stunning, given the first one was removed from an outright hit. It didn’t land with critics, with a 64 p.c score and a 47 “mixed” rating on critiques aggregators Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, respectively. Commercially, Sonic the Hedgehog grossed almost $307 million (about Rs. 2,321 crores), however it didn’t crack the high 5 for live-action online game diversifications, led by the likes of Warcraft ($439 million), Detective Pikachu ($433 million), and Rampage ($428 million). Still, Paramount and Sega are assured in a second stab at Sonic the Hedgehog.

