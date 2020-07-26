Sonic Mania Plus (Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo Switch)



Sonic Mania Plus is the definitive enhanced version of the original Sonic Mania’s digital release, presented in a pristine collectable physical release. Building off its momentum and critical acclaim as one of the best platform games of 2017, the nostalgic pixel-perfect visuals and fresh gameplay will deliver a classic experience to gamers across the world! See why Sonic Mania was declared as the “Best Sonic game ever!” by Game spot, and a blazing example of why Sonic the Hedgehog continues to break barriers over the course of 25+ years as one of gaming’s most iconic characters of all time!.

Definitive version: Pixel-perfect HD visuals, 60 FPS gameplay and all new content in one package! Join Sonic and his friends as they face off against Dr Eggman and his new robo-henchmen the Hard Boiled Heavies!

New playable characters join the fun with Sonic: Seen in past Sonic titles, Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel join the Mania each with their own unique abilities!All-new Encore mode: A new mode that adds a fresh look to familiar locations while challenging new and veteran players alike.

New and improved features including Competition mode.