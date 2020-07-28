Sonic Forces (Nintendo Switch)



Price: $33.37 - $24.75

(as of Jul 28,2020 03:08:02 UTC – Details)



From the team that brought you Sonic Colours and Sonic Generations, join an epic high-speed fight to save a world decimated by Dr. Eggman and mysterious new villain… Infinite! In Sonic Forces, you must help Sonic build an army to reclaim the world as you fight against chaos and destruction. Experience fast-paced action with three unique gameplay styles with Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic and your very own Custom Character. Join the Uprising! The Sonic Forces Bonus Edition comes with exclusive Art Cards and in-game costumes for your custom character from iconic SEGA games Jet Set Radio, Super Monkey Ball, NiGHTS, Persona 5 and PuyoPuyo.

Catapult past perilous platforms as Classic Sonic

Use powerful new gadgets as your very own Custom Hero character