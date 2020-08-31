Songne: Burkinabe finally arrives in Tanzania to join Yanga SC

The previous champs like challenging bitter competitors Simba SC for the league in the brand-new project

Burkina Faso striker Yacouba Songne has actually shown up in Tanzania all set to link with Yanga SC ahead of the brand-new season.

The 2020/21 Tanzania Mainland League season kicks-off on September 6 and the 27-time league champs had actually handled to bring everybody on board for the project apart from the imposing enemy.

However, the Wananchi fans have every factor to be calm and look forward to the brand-new season with optimism after the arrival of the knowledgeable forward.

“Welcome Tanzania Yacouba Songne,” the previous champs published on their authorities social networks accounts, “Welcome to Young Africans SC, you are now green and yellow.”

The 28-year-old Songne has actually likewise bet Etoile Filante de Ouagadougou prior to his exploits took him to Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko in 2018.

In May 2018, his abundant kind in the pitch saw him win the Player of the Month award.

The brand-new striker is set to take the position of Democratic Republic of Congo resident David Molinga, who was release by the group regardless of scoring 11 objectives in the concluded season.

Songne missed out on Yanga’s high profile pre-season friendly video game versus Burundian attire Aigle Noir on Sunday, a match they won 2-0.

Timu ya Wananchi have actually been reorganizing to stand …