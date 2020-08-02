Song camp happy to bide time following Curragh effort | Racing News

Connections of Search For A Song remain in no rush to devote to future targets following her fine effort in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

Last year’s Irish St Leger heroine ended up down the field on her reappearance in the Mooresbridge Stakes prior to mistaking on the very first bend in the Munster Oaks at Cork.

Dermot Weld’s charge was a commonly unconsidered 50 -1 shot when she returned to Group One level at the Curragh last weekend, however ran an exceptional race to surface 3rd behind Aidan O’Brien’s fantastic mare Magical and her stablemate Sir Dragonet.

Fiona Craig, bloodstock and reproducing consultant to Search For A Song’s owner-breeders Moyglare Stud Farm, stated: “I believed her chances were insulting, to be truthful. We never ever anticipated her to beat Magical, however we hoped she ‘d run a great race and she ran excellent – over a mile and a half she may have ended up second.

“She’s Group One positioned over a mile and a quarter now, so I do not believe we require to run her over a mile and a quarter once again. We can now take a look at races over a mile and a half and beyond and see where we wind up.

“There are some excellent mares around at the minute, with Enable, Love and Magical – and you ‘d believe a minimum of among those will show up for the Yorkshire Oaks.

“It’s possible we may wait on the Irish St Leger once again, however we do …