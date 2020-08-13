SONEW Video Doorbell – 720p HD Video,IR Night Vision,Two-Way Talk,Motion Detection, Wifi,App Control for IOS and Android



Price: $60.99

(as of Aug 13,2020 11:16:22 UTC – Details)





√(MOTION DETECTION):When the PIR detects motion,the WiFi doorbell will alert your phone. The sensitivity can be adjusted.

√(EASY INSTALLATION):No wiring is required.This won’t take too much time and effort.Then you will see a fine doorbell next to the door.It is convenient and artistic.

√(IR NIGHT VISION):It can also work without a light at night.No matter where you are, whenever and wherever you want,you can monitor everything happening at home.

√(HIGH QUALITY SERVICES):We solemnly promise you that if you find problems with the product itself,you can contact us in time.we will definitely give you a reply in the first place and return it for you.please feel free to use it.