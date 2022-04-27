Support Our Heroes – Armenia Facebook page published a photo of a pregnant woman who died in an accident at the intersection of Leo-Paronyan streets yesterday with a caption.





“We are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely death of Sona Mnatsakanyan, a founding member of our organization and the project manager of the TJER IT Center being built in Artsakh. “Sona will always remain in our hearts as an exceptionally patriotic friend with high human values,” they wrote on the page.



