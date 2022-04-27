On April 26, at around 6:30 pm, Nikol Pashinyan’s government motorcade severely crashed into 29-year-old Sona Mnatsakanyan on Leo-Paronyan-Proshyan streets. She was pregnant and expecting her first child. Unfortunately, the doctors did not manage to save the life of the fetus.





Sona Mnatsakanyan’s husband, Ashot Vardanyan, wrote on Facebook a while ago.

“He had the most beautiful smile in the world. 8 months և 2 days I was the happiest person on the planet. His smile could unite nations, and in his arms he was warmer than a man. He died in a car accident yesterday with our unborn daughter. If only we had more time. We met on August 24, 2021. It was a strange event, a 60-minute discussion. I spent 59 of them looking at the girl in the back row.

We met again, I was stubborn. I fell more and more in love with his every offer. He was far-sighted, building his dreams for the future. A strong little girl who ran a fantastic tech company. He acquired international cooperation, never took a loan.

He always found time to build schools in the post-war period at the cost of sleep and well-being. He would raise the bar so high that nothing could meet his standards. This is how the world saw him, but to me he was my little sweet pumpkin. The most delicate person I have ever known.

I was 26 years old and he was 28. We lived in pain and loneliness until we found each other. And it was a coincidence, created in paradise. The first girl I kissed. We did not have any quarrel. Citizens of different countries, with different life experiences, we could not be more alike. It was absolute harmony և true happiness. He completely changed me.

Sona, my Sona ․․․ “.