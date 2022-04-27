It is inadmissible to leave a pregnant woman helpless.

According to the RA Investigative Committee, according to preliminary data, yesterday at around 6:05 pm, at the intersection of Paronyan and Leo streets in Yerevan, the commander of the officer platoon accompanying the “Traffic Police” service ran over a Toyota Prado car in the Ararat region. The latter was taken to Nairi Medical Center with bodily injuries, where she died without regaining consciousness.

I am sorry to learn that the driver of the mentioned car left the scene of the accident after the accident.

Oppositionist Nikol would say “murderous cortege” J.

My condolences to the relatives of our citizen. I hope the guilty will be punished with the full force of the law. I will be consistent.

H. Գ. Sona Mnatsakanyan was the project manager of the “T” IT center being built in Artsakh. An exceptionally patriotic and caring woman.