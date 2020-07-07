The son of two Rwandan refugees has raised £70,000 to study law at Cambridge University – 40 years after his father refused a place.

Aspiring barrister Dylan Kawende, 23, had to defer his offer from Oxbridge in October 2018 because that he couldn’t afford the fees and living costs.

But he now expects to begin studying at Cambridge’s St Edmund’s College this October after using GoFundMe to gather £70,000 in donations.

It comes almost four decades after his father Dieu-Donne, 60, was offered a place to study electrical engineering at the same university but was too poor to go on it up.

Mr Kawende said that he felt what happened 40 years ago ‘was an unfair outcome on the part of my father’ and he wanted ‘to turn the tables.’

He said: ‘It’s a huge, huge relief. It’s been per year in the making and I’m just really excited by another chapter.

‘I’m committed to a career at the bar. I want to be a barrister and I felt the conversion course would give me the correct level of learning and the quality of education that I need to be successful.

‘Cambridge at present could be the highest ranking law school in the country. That was very attractive to me. There is a lot of emphasis on research at Cambridge and I’m quite keen to do further studies to get a better understanding of academic law.’

Mr Kawende added: ‘Dad was offered a spot in electrical engineering when he’d just completed his undergraduate degree in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

‘He just couldn’t afford the fees. It was very disappointing. He met the academic requirements, the one thing that was missing was the cash and so the undeniable fact that I was faced with exactly the same predicament and also have overcome it provides him a feeling of joy.

‘He’s living vicariously through me and is really proud of me.’

Mr Kawende, from west London, is passionate about human rights law.

He was inspired to study law as a sixth former when that he learned about the case of Stephen Lawrence, the black teenager killed in Eltham in 1993.

His parents fled the Rwandan genocide in December 1994, where up to a million people were slaughtered by Hutu extremists

He took his undergraduate degree ever sold and philosophy at University College London.

Mr Kawende – a recipient of the Freshfields Stephen Lawrence Scholarship and Gray’s Inn David Karmel Scholarship – applied to perform a law conversion course at Cambridge but was shocked by the price.

He estimated that the two-year Senior Status (SSL) programme, a law course which allows those with degrees in other subjects to become attorneys, would cost at least £60,000 in tuition fees and living costs.

Unfortunately student finance for that course had not been available, meaning anyone taking it has to get the fees themselves.

But he managed to secure a £6,000 scholarship from Cambridge.

His father and mother, Senga Seraphine Apatenao, 60, fled the Rwandan genocide in December 1994, where up to a million everyone was slaughtered by Hutu extremists.

They settled on the Harrow Road where Dylan came to be three years later, but that he makes no secret of the fact that he grew up in a low income household.

He now hopes to inspire more young black men to set their sights on Britain’s most readily useful universities.

‘I am incredibly grateful to the people who supported my campaign and saw my potential and believe that my career could have a positive impact on the lives of those in the communities that I’d like to serve,’ Mr Kawende said.

‘I was shocked by just just how much funding was required and I think it sheds light on some of the structural inequalities that exist at elite institutions like Cambridge.

‘I think a conversation needs to be had throughout the entire university spectrum – the buck doesn’t just stop with Cambridge.

‘This conversation needs to be had way before admissions because there are so many ways to tackle this.

‘Scholarships are fantastic but given their competitive nature I don’t believe they’re adequate. The absence of loans for postgraduate study is really a nationwide problem.

‘I don’t want to play down the importance of the contribution produced by Cambridge but realistically it wasn’t enough and that’s why I had to turn to crowdfunding as a last resort.’

Last year, Cambridge saw its highest admission of black students with the group making up three per cent of new undergraduates.

This increase was largely attributed to the ‘Stormzy effect’ after the rapper introduced a scholarship scheme.