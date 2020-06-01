Son of Minnesota’s attorney general: ‘I hereby declare, officially, my support for ANTIFA’

“I hereby declare, officially, my support for ANTIFA,” Ellison mentioned. “Unless someone can prove to me ANTIFA is behind the burning of black and immigrant owned businesses in my ward, I’ll keep focusing on stopping the white power terrorist THE ARE ACTUALLY ATTACKING US!”

WHAT IS ANTIFA, THE FAR-LEFT GROUP TIED TO VIOLENT PROTESTS?

Floyd died within the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department after officers mentioned officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin Floyd, who’s black, to the bottom by his neck for a number of minutes as Floyd begged for air. Chauvin was later charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz introduced Sunday evening that the Attorney General Ellison’s workplace would lead the case towards Chauvin.

“We are going to bring to bear all the resources necessary to achieve justice in this case,” Ellison mentioned in response.

Antifa is a far-left militant motion that calls itself “antifascist,” and has no outlined organizational hierarchy or membership course of. Antifa demonstrators have been recognized to journey throughout state strains to have interaction in vandalism, looting and different varieties of violence in locations the place there may be civil unrest.

It’s not clear that Antifa is behind all and even most of the violence within the widespread protests. But the motion has been a goal of Republican politicians who’ve made clear they stand with peaceable protesters they are saying are justifiably indignant about Floyd’s dying and different racially charged interactions between African-Americans and police in current months.

“It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others!” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

Democrats, nevertheless, have sought responsible “white supremacists” for a minimum of some of the violence.

DUELING CLAIMS: TRUMP BLAMES ANTIFA FOR RIOTS, MINNESOTA OFFICIALS POINT FINGERS AT WHITE SUPREMACISTS AND CARTELS

“We are now confronting white supremacists, members of organized crime, out of state instigators, and possibly even foreign actors to destroy and destabilize our city and our region,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted on Saturday.

Keith Ellison himself on Fox News Sunday mentioned that there have been “outsiders” concerned within the violence in his state, though he didn’t additional element what type of “outsiders” these folks may be.

“We have evidence that outsiders have been present and, in some cases, have played a very negative role. But I’ve been talking with protesters and trying to get a sense of who some of these folks are and I’ve heard mixed things,” Ellison mentioned. “Some of the negative stuff has come from people in Minnesota and some of it has come from people on the outside. What I’d say is we’ve got enough to handle on our own and that what we really need to do is refocus on justice for Mr. Floyd. And the negative behavior, looting, arson, does not help us achieve that goal.”

Keith Ellison has beforehand signaled support for the Antifa motion, tweeting in 2018 a couple of e-book selling it.

In a put up on Twitter, Ellison mentioned that he discovered the e-book “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook” at a Minneapolis e-book store and mentioned it will “strike fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump.”

The put up now seems to be deleted, however social media critics have circulated a photograph of Ellison holding the e-book in current days.

Neither Keith nor Jeremiah Ellison’s places of work instantly responded to requests from Fox News for touch upon the tweet by the Minneapolis City Council member. An effort has additionally been made to request remark from Walz.

Fox News’ Gregg Re, Adam Shaw and Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.