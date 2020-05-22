Son ‘kills father’ during Zoom video chat in New York state

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Several of the chat’s individuals on Zoom referred to as the police (file image)





A 72-year-old man has been stabbed to demise by his son in New York state during a Zoom video chat with 20 different individuals, police say.

Dwight Powers was attacked by his 32-year-old son, Thomas Scully-Powers, who then jumped out of a window and fled in Long Island’s Amityville village.

He was held inside an hour after chat company had referred to as the police. The motive of the assault was not but clear.

Mr Scully-Powers was later charged with second-degree homicide.

In an announcement, Suffolk County police mentioned additional data could be offered as soon as the suspect, who sustained minor accidents, was handled and discharged from hospital.

Police mentioned it had been alerted of the incident on Thursday afternoon after a number of of the chat’s individuals seen the person fall, however that it took a while for them to find the home as a result of the company didn’t know the place Mr Powers lived.

Some of the folks could have witnessed the assault, studies mentioned. It was not clear what sort of assembly was being held.