Son Heung-min returns to London following national service in South Korean army

Tottenham ahead Son Heung-min has travelled again to London forward of a potential return to coaching. The 27-year-old hung out in Seoul after finishing his obligatory national service in the South Korean Military Corps, the place he completed among the many prime 5 performers.

He made his manner again to London on Saturday and won’t have to self-isolate until he exams constructive for coronavirus, in line with Premier League and Government protocols.

That means Son is about to be again on the membership’s Hotspur Way coaching floor subsequent week for solo periods and could possibly be free to be part of in group coaching as and when the Premier League permits it.

The coronavirus pandemic has allowed Son to totally get well from a damaged arm, which appeared set to rule him out for the season, whereas additionally giving him an opportunity to perform his national service with out it impacting on his profession.

He was due to serve 21 months however earned an exemption after being a part of his national workforce which gained the Asian Games in 2018 and, consequently, solely had to full three weeks.