Son finds parents shot dead in Manhattan murder-suicide

A younger man returned to his household’s condo on the Upper West Side in Manhattan on Monday night to seek out each his parents dead from gunshot wounds in a suspected murder-suicide.

Police say they imagine 72-year-old Jose Tito Ortiz shot and killed his spouse, 50-year-old Olga Ortiz, earlier than turning the gun on himself.

Officers had been summoned to the scene at 320 West 87th Street after they obtained studies a few taking pictures simply after 7pm.

Police suspect Jose Tito Ortiz, 72, a married dad-of-three, shot and killed his spouse, Olga, 50 (pictured collectively left and proper), earlier than turning gun on himself

The couple’s 21-year-old son, Sam, found his parents’ our bodies inside their basement condo at 320 West 87th Street on the Upper West Side in Manhattan

They entered the couple’s basement condo and located the our bodies.

Both the person and lady had been unresponsive and had been pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

A gun was recovered contained in the condo.

David Ostwald, a long-time good friend of the household, instructed the New York Daily News that Jose labored because the superintendent of the constructing and lived in a basement condo with Olga, his second spouse, and their 21-year-old son, Samuel.

Police officers had been known as to the scene simply after 7pm on Monday

Loved ones are seen comforting each other outdoors the constructing on Monday

A household good friend mentioned Jose labored as a brilliant in the constructing. He and Olga, his second spouse, had been married for 20 years and had two youngsters collectively, a son and a daughter

The couple additionally had a daughter collectively, and Jose had one other daughter from a earlier relationship.

The good friend instructed the newspaper that to the perfect of his information, Jose and Olga had been in a loving relationship and had no apparent well being issues.

‘They had been married for over 20 years. They used to stroll down the road holding fingers, wanting lovingly into one another’s eyes. They would gown up and go on dates,’ Ostwald mentioned. ‘You couldn’t see this occurring.’

Ostwald described Jose as being in the perfect form of his life and insisted that he didn’t seem offended.

Police up to now have supplied no motive for the lethal home incident.