SOMIC G951s Pink Stereo Gaming Headset with Mic for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mobile Phone, 3.5MM Sound Detachable Cat Ear Headphones Lightweight Self-Adjusting Over Ear Headphones for Women

Price: $46.99
(as of Aug 17,2020 08:47:36 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Large Size Speaker
Using 40mm quality stereo sound unit accurate sound positioning and clear resolution.
Comfortable And Breathable Earmuffs
The earmuffs made of soft and skin-friendly leather. Allow you play games or listen to music for a long time.
Adjustable Headband
Over-ear head cushion is lightweight and adjustable for your head. The most comfortable angle can reach the human body.
In-Line Controller
You can connect the splitter cable to Separate the audio and mic if you need to use mic on PC/Laptop.
Multi-Platform Compatibility
Ideal for many devices such as Xbox One, Switch, PS4, iPhone, iPad, PC, Laptop, ect. Or any other devices which used for 3.5mm jack.
Exquisite Packaging
Headphone x 1
Manual x 1
Splitter cable x1
Gel cat ear x 1 pair
Color
Pink
Purple
Pink
Drive(s)
40mm
40mm
40mm
Wired / Wireless
Wired
Wired
Wireless
Sound Quality
Noise Canceling & 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound
Stereo Sound
Noise Canceling & HiFi Stereo Sound
Microphone
Omnidirectional & 360°Flexible
Omnidirectional & 360°Flexible
Built-in
Adjustable Headband
✓
✓
✓
Controller
On the Earbud
In-Line
On the Earbud
Audio Jack
USB (With the LED light)
3.5mm
3.5mm, USB
Compatibility
PS4, Computer, Laptop
Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Computer, Laptop, iPad, iPhone
Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Computer, Laptop, iPad, iPhone
Splitter
×
✓
✓
AMBIENT NOISE CANCELING: Large size earmuffs with outstanding passive noise-reduction bring less interference and more comfort.
HIGH QUALITY SPEAKERS: 40mm High quality speakers provide high, medium, low frequency in details. Full function controller for convenient operation.
STRONG COMPATIBLE (3.5mm PLUG): Can be compatible with Xbox one, Nintendo switch, PS4, computer, laptop, iPad, iPhone. The in-line control box allows you regulated the volume and muted the mic during games. Easily control volume and mic turn on/off.
ERGONOMIC DESIGN: The high sensitivity microphone can be flexible 360°rotating to pick up the voice. Cozy protein leather ear cushions, self-adjusting head beam, skin-friendly and lightweight design make you comfortable even for the long time wearing.
LOVELY APPEARENCE: With pink outlook and detachable cat ear, attracting young girl and nice gift for girlfriend, women and kids. Please know that real color may be slightly different from the photo shown on website because brightness of your monitor.