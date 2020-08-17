SOMIC G951s Pink Stereo Gaming Headset with Mic for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mobile Phone, 3.5MM Sound Detachable Cat Ear Headphones Lightweight Self-Adjusting Over Ear Headphones for Women



Large Size Speaker

Using 40mm quality stereo sound unit accurate sound positioning and clear resolution.

Comfortable And Breathable Earmuffs

The earmuffs made of soft and skin-friendly leather. Allow you play games or listen to music for a long time.

Adjustable Headband

Over-ear head cushion is lightweight and adjustable for your head. The most comfortable angle can reach the human body.

In-Line Controller

You can connect the splitter cable to Separate the audio and mic if you need to use mic on PC/Laptop.

Multi-Platform Compatibility

Ideal for many devices such as Xbox One, Switch, PS4, iPhone, iPad, PC, Laptop, ect. Or any other devices which used for 3.5mm jack.

Exquisite Packaging

Headphone x 1

Manual x 1

Splitter cable x1

Gel cat ear x 1 pair

Color

Pink

Purple

Pink

Drive(s)

40mm

40mm

40mm

Wired / Wireless

Wired

Wired

Wireless

Sound Quality

Noise Canceling & 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound

Stereo Sound

Noise Canceling & HiFi Stereo Sound

Microphone

Omnidirectional & 360°Flexible

Omnidirectional & 360°Flexible

Built-in

Adjustable Headband

✓

✓

✓

Controller

On the Earbud

In-Line

On the Earbud

Audio Jack

USB (With the LED light)

3.5mm

3.5mm, USB

Compatibility

PS4, Computer, Laptop

Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Computer, Laptop, iPad, iPhone

Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Computer, Laptop, iPad, iPhone

Splitter

×

✓

✓

AMBIENT NOISE CANCELING: Large size earmuffs with outstanding passive noise-reduction bring less interference and more comfort.

HIGH QUALITY SPEAKERS: 40mm High quality speakers provide high, medium, low frequency in details. Full function controller for convenient operation.

STRONG COMPATIBLE (3.5mm PLUG): Can be compatible with Xbox one, Nintendo switch, PS4, computer, laptop, iPad, iPhone. The in-line control box allows you regulated the volume and muted the mic during games. Easily control volume and mic turn on/off.

ERGONOMIC DESIGN: The high sensitivity microphone can be flexible 360°rotating to pick up the voice. Cozy protein leather ear cushions, self-adjusting head beam, skin-friendly and lightweight design make you comfortable even for the long time wearing.

LOVELY APPEARENCE: With pink outlook and detachable cat ear, attracting young girl and nice gift for girlfriend, women and kids. Please know that real color may be slightly different from the photo shown on website because brightness of your monitor.