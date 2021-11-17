'Something we haven't seen before': Haberman on state GOP's move against Liz Cheney

The Wyoming Republican Party voted over to no longer recognize Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the party, the Casper Star-Tribune reported, a new instance of GOP blowback as Cheney continues to speak out against former President Donald Trump. CNN’s Maggie Haberman discusses.
