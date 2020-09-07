Something Strange Happens on Mars During a Solar Eclipse

The moons of Mars are not quite like our Earth’s Moon. Phobos, the larger of the two, is much closer to its planet; compared to the Moon’s 27-day orbit, Phobos swings around Mars in line with the planet’s equator thrice every Martian day (sol).

Solar eclipses, therefore, are much more frequent than those here on Earth. Phobos passes in front of – but never entirely covers – the Sun for an annular or partial eclipse somewhere on Mars most sols. Because Phobos is moving so fast, it never transits for more than 30 seconds.

But, even during this brief time, the Mars InSight lander has recorded something peculiar happening.

To the surprise of Mars scientists, during Phobos eclipses, the lander’s seismometer – the instrument that records ground motions to monitor possible quake activity – tilts, just an infinitesimal little bit, towards one side.

Researchers at ETH Zurich’s Institute of Geophysics were actually studying data from Mars InSight to see if some of the effects of eclipses here on Earth also occur on Mars.

Specifically: “When Earth experiences a solar eclipse, instruments can detect a decline in temperature and rapid gusts of wind, as the atmosphere cools in one particular place and air rushes away from that spot,” explained seismologist Simon Stähler of ETH Zurich.

InSight is equipped with…