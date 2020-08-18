‘Something Is Not Right’ With Biden, Obama White House Doctor Claims

Dr Ronny Jackson, the authorities White House doctor under President Barack Obama, simply spoke up to state that “something is not right” psychologically with Joe Biden.

‘Every Time I See Him Is That He’ s Just Lost’

Doctor Jackson spoke to Donald Trump Jr for the President’s kid’s upcoming book entitled, “Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats’ Defense of the Indefensible.” Jackson stated that the very best method he can explain Joe Biden would be that “every time I see him is that he’s just lost.”

“I won’t make any particular diagnosis about dementia,” Jackson included. “But what I will say is that something is not right,” he continued, arguing that Biden is getting so bad that he is “not comfortable” with him ending up being president.

“Speaking as someone who was in the White House, [I] saw him frequently around the West Wing and other places like that. I know he’s always been prone to gaffes, but these aren’t gaffes anymore. He can’t form sentences,” Jackson continued. “Sometimes, he can’t complete a thought. I mean, he gets stuck, and he doesn’t know how to get out of the situation that he’s in. And he just finally has to give up.”

Huge Media Double Standard

Jackson stated there was a total double requirement amongst the media when it pertains to reporting the …