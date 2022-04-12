The chairman of the “Bright Armenia” party, Ambassador with special assignments Edmon Marukyan writes on his Facebook page.

“Something awkward happened.

For several hours now, the opposition has been spreading statements that the Armenian authorities do not allow them to enter Artsakh.

Suddenly it turned out that the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs was officially expressing concern, demanding that the peacekeepers observe the 2020 plan. The commitments made on November 9 are an uninterrupted connection between Nagorno Karabakh and “Armenia”.