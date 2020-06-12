Somerville McDonalds DriveThru incident: Aggressive man, 23, flips car, headbutts firefighter

An ‘aggressive’ driver allegedly flipped his car in a McDonald’s drive-through, freed himself and then head-butted a firefighter.

Emergency services called to the fast-food restaurant at Eramosa Road at Somerville, south of Melbourne, around 12.40am on Saturday found a car had crashed right into a bollard in the drive-through and flipped on its side.

The man acted within an ‘aggressive manner’ once that he clambered out, Victoria Police spokeswoman Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman said.

Victoria Police described the crash as a ‘big McSteak’ in a media release on Saturday morning

Police alleged the driver, 23, pushed a paramedic and headbutted a firefighter after managing to free himself from the car

The 23-year-old driver pushed a male paramedic and headbutted a Country Fire Authority officer after that he freed himself, she added.

The Tyabb man was restrained before paramedics treated him and took him to hospital.

Police are investigating if the driver also abused staff at the drive-in window prior to the crash.

It is expected the man will undoubtedly be interviewed in terms of assaulting an urgent situation service worker and traffic offences, police said.