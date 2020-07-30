Someone was convinced Kate Beckinsale needed a bunny rabbit

“Why do we got an adult rabbit?” she asks a individual recording her taking a look at the bunny in a cage. “What the f***k is going on?”

Beckinsale was scared the black and white bunny, called Marvel, would bite her if she chose him up.

She informed her social networks fans to never ever send out an unsolicited animal to someone’s home and scolded the sender for leaving the rabbit outside on “a boiling hot day where it could have been left outside to roast to death.”

Beckinsale, who typically publishes amusing videos of her felines, stated she has actually because discovered Marvel a house without felines.