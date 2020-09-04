Someone turned Waterfront Park into a graveyard

A part of Waterfront Park now appears like a graveyard.Several little, handcrafted headstones were seen in the yard of the park downtown early Friday, which marks 100 days of demonstrations in Louisville.The headstones consist of messages focused around racial oppression. They state things like “Breonna Taylor,” “Defund LMPD” and “Gentrification Kills.”When WLKY went there today, nobody existed and it’s uncertain who is accountable.We’ll upgrade this story as we discover more.There’s likewise a demonstration prepared this afternoon at what has actually been called “Injustice Square” in downtown Louisville to mark the 100th day.The demonstrations were sparked by deaths of Black individuals throughout the nation, and even more sustained by the LMPD’s killing of Breonna Taylor throughout a raid on her apartment.A choice on whether the 3 officers included will deal with charges has actually not yet come, and remains in the hands of the attorney general of the United States.

