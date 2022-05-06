“He does not represent the interests of the Armenians, he represents the interests of Azerbaijan and Turkey,” singer Arsen Grigoryan said at the rally of the “Resistance” movement today, explaining the reasons why Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan should leave and resign.

He said. “He did a very bad thing with our state, with Artsakh, with the army, with the economy, failures after failures. And we were constantly silent, why were we silent? We will not be silent anymore! One of the worst things he did was to divide our people. We are a people who love, respect and respect each other all over the world. He divided us to rule Armenia and through him to rule Turkey and Azerbaijan. We will not give it. “

Arsen Grigoryan called on the citizens to stand up. “Someone said, ‘What kind of patriot are these?’ No, are you a patriot? We always live with our homeland, we live and will live for our homeland, if necessary, we will die for Armenia… I am often told, Arsen, you are a man of culture, what do you have to do with all this? How can I not have a job if I feel that my statehood is being destroyed? How can I be indifferent when I see my national identity being violated? That is why I call on all the figures of our culture to stand up together, to stand up for our state, for our dignity. ”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN