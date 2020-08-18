“Someone needs to pay” for MotoGP horror crash

The Petronas SRT rider hit the back of Johann Zarco’s Avintia Ducati on the run through the quick Turn 2 kink throughout Sunday’s Red Bull Ring race, with both fortunate to get away the violent crash unharmed.

The 2 devices likewise directly prevented eliminating the Yamaha’s of Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales in a sickening event, which led to the race being stopped. No action was handled the crash, and it was considered a racing event, however Morbidelli took to Twitter to air his views on this.

“We will talk about it on Thursday, that’s for sure,” statedMorbidelli “I think that every time both riders crash it is a common habit to call it a racing incident and situation solved.

“But this ‘racing incident’ happened at 310km/h (192.6mph). Great luck we’re in one piece, but someone needs to pay [for] the mistake.”