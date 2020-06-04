Someone mowed heart in Genesee County field | News

A loving image was seen by neighbors in Swartz Creek. A sizable heart was mowed in to a field.

“I walked by the heart and I had chills from down my spine to the tips of my toes,” said neighbor Sara Alanous.

The heart can be found on Miller Road in Swartz Creek, just across from Swartz Creek High School.

Neighbors say they don’t know who mowed it in to the grass… But they’re happy it’s there.

“And I thought you know what, this might bring some happiness to the people and all we’re going through right now with the virus and whatnot,” said neighbor Randy Dorff. “So, I’m hoping this heart puts a heart in you because we need it.”

Dorff said somebody was cutting the grass last night, and he first noticed the heart at 8am Wednesday.

We’re still working to learn who is behind this heart-felt image.