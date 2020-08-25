Someone in Hong Kong Caught COVID-19 Twice

Researchers in Hong Kong Monday determined what they stated was the very first validated case worldwide of COVID-19 reinfection, raising concerns about the toughness of resistance, whether obtained naturally or with a vaccine.

“Our study proves that immunity for COVID infection is not lifelong – in fact, reinfection can occur quite quickly,” stated Kelvin Kai-Wang To, a microbiologist at Hong Kong University’s Faculty of Medicine and lead author of a forthcoming study that details the findings.

Some primary parts from the report, if someone wishes to read it completely.pic.twitter.com/JIC8coiML7 — Lilian Cheng (@cwylilian) August 24, 2020

“COVID-19 patients should not assume after they recover that they won’t get infected again,” he informed AFP in an interview.

Even individuals who have actually gotten rid of the virus ought to practice social distancing, use masks and practice hand cleaning, he recommended.

They ought to likewise get evaluated if suspect signs appear.

The case emerged when a 33-year old citizen of Hong Kong travelled through obligatory screening previously this month at the Hong Kong airport on his method back fromEurope The so-called PCR swab test was favorable.

This came as a surprise since the male had actually contracted – and recuperated from – a COVID infection four-and-a-half months earlier, and was presumed to have …