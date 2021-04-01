Some Tesla customers may have been doubled charged for new cars, also Volkswagen leaks new branding
Some Tesla customers may have been doubled charged for new cars, also Volkswagen leaks new branding

Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi spoke with Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore about Tesla double charging customers and Volkwagen’s new branding in the United States.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR