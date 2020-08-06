Some teachers wrote their own obituaries as part of their back to school prep

So, in addition to all her back-to-school preparations this summertime, Backstrom wrote her own obituary and sent it toGov Kim Reynolds’ workplace.

“It wasn’t something at all that I took lightly. It was something that I really hoped that my governor would read and hear that if something were to happen to me, that this is who is no longer here,” she informed CNN. “I’m hoping that she will start to realize that these are real people, and these are real lives.”

In her obituary, which she supplied to CNN, she wrote, “Sarah loved her friends and family with her whole heart. She had a laugh that was infectious and could always be counted on for an off-hand remark or a joke. She was known for finding sunshine even in the darkest of times.”

Backstrom, 43, stated that she was understood for her “rainbow hair and eccentric fashion sense,” and advised her good friends and liked ones to wear leopard prints or an amusing Tee shirts and rainbow wigs to commemorate her life.

She will be teaching talented trainees at 3 grade schools, and just recently discovered that her work will be 100% virtual to lessen the danger of her tracking the coronavirus from structure to structure. Backstrom stated she enjoys remaining in the class and is unfortunate that she will not be able to welcome her trainees with hugs and delight in the back-to-school routines that are so crucial to kids. “There’s really nothing that can take the place of face-to-face talking with a student,” she stated. “There’s something truly wonderful that occurs in a.

