Some state school pupils will study just five or six GCSEs

State schools are set to limit the variety of GCSEs their pupils study to just five or six as plans continue being drawn up for the education catchup – but private school pupils will be taught nine or 10.

‘Softer’ subjects such as art, music, design and technology, drama and foreign languages could be withdrawn for many state pupils as head teachers try to replace with lost time.

With some state schools lacking offered any online lessons since March, they will focus on getting pupils straight back up to speed with core GCSE subjects such as for example maths and English.

The leader of the Harris Federation, a successful chain of 43 academies, Dan Moynihan said he is about to cut the quantity of GCSEs studied from the conventional nine or 10, the Sunday Times reports.

He told the paper: ‘I don’t think they [the pupils] will be very happy to look when they are 40 and note that, because of a little bit of art or French or design and technology, they did not have the qualification in English or maths they needed to obtain a job.’

The organisation – that 36,000 pupils in 48 academies – said this will only affect a ‘tiny minority’ of pupils in ‘exceptional circumstances’.

The example written by the Foundation was of a pupil who had been persistently absent from school before lockdown and couldn’t reasonably be anticipated to pass 8 or 9 GCSEs given they will have missed 3 months of schooling due to the pandemic.

The Harris Foundation added that the subjects dropped will be influenced by what the student desires to study for A-Levels.

Usually state school kids are expected to take at the least eight GCSEs but government guidelines published last Thursday allow for this number to be dropped in exemplary circumstances.

However, the top of Ofsted Amanda Spielman has warned against narrowing the curriculum and said that now more than ever pupils needed a thorough education.

She said: ‘Schools should think about each kid and what exactly is right for them. I will be not sure that focusing on English and maths is the sort of message anybody would are expecting for kids at GCSE.’

However, the chairman of the Independent Schools Council Barnaby Lenon said that ‘softer’ subjects wouldn’t normally be dropped in private schools since the decision would limit A-Level choices.

Former Labour education minister Lord Adonis has also criticised the potential narrowing of the state curriculum claiming the move would boost the gulf between state and private education.

This news employs it emerged this week that oral exams were set to be axed for modern foreign language GCSEs.

New plans outlined by exam watchdog Ofqual, will see oral exams, which often make up 25 per cent of GCSE language grades, taken off the syllabus.

A ‘teacher endorsement’ will get as evidence to exam boards to prove that students can speak the language, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Speaking to the paper, Dr Toy Breslin, a former chief examiner, said that scrapping oral exams could be ‘like removing numbers from maths’ and may damage the reputation of GCSEs as a qualification.

He described the move as: ‘A bit slash and burn up.’

In a consultation document, Ofqual said the decision was made after teachers informed them that recorded oral exams make time to arrange and manage.

Other changes to GCSEs include geography field trips being cancelled, practical experiments will be scrapped for science students in favour of teacher demonstrations and design and technology students will perhaps not be allowed to use tools and will as an alternative have to observe a teacher at work.

History will also be reduced in size by as much as 20 percent as many topics will become optional.