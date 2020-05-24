Some schools will remain closed despite June 1 reopening plan

The Prime Minister is adhering to his day for schools opening yet recognized “it may not be possible” for every one of them to do so by June 1.

Speaking at the Downing Street press instruction, Boris Johnson claimed, despite resistance from numerous councils, the Government prepared to get along with the opening day.

“We said we would begin with early years’ settings and reception, year one, and year six in primary schools,” he claimed.

Mr Johnson claimed: “Today, I can reveal it is our intent to proceed with that said as intended on June 1, a week on Monday.

“We then intend from June 15 for secondary schools to provide some contact for year 10 and year 12 students to help them to prepare for exams next year, with up to a quarter of these students in at any point.”

He claimed the Government was being “deliberately cautious” which a decision would certainly be taken following Thursday as component of the official evaluation right into the lockdown procedures.