Some schools want legal immunity from COVID-19 lawsuits as they plan to reopen for in-person classes this fall

Currently, school administrators state, absolutely nothing is securing them from being taken legal action against if a trainee or team member gets COVID-19 while at school.

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Tuesday marked the very first of a two-day hearing held by the State House Education Committee about the effect COVID-19 has on resuming schools thisfall Panels were comprised of teachers who voiced issues about individual protective devices supply, having enough instructors to begin the academic year, and legal immunity from COVID-19 lawsuits if a trainee or team member gets the infection while at school.

The worry of being taken legal action against is really genuine, according to Gary Niels, Pennsylvania Association of Independent Schools Executive Director.

“What they [PAIS school heads] desire more than anything is they have some legal security in their functions as school heads,” statedNiels “So, their wish would be having some sort of legal immunity.”